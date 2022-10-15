Strs Ohio Increases Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $617.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1,563.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.35 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15,015.02%.

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.