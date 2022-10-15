Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 760,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Carter’s Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.65 and a 12-month high of $111.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.32.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $990,970.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

