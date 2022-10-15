Strs Ohio Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,256,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,456,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,754,000 after buying an additional 168,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 110.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,426,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,289,000 after buying an additional 1,274,754 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,640,000 after buying an additional 88,743 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 19.7% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,349,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,119,000 after buying an additional 221,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average is $37.40. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -246.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.