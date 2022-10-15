Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,386 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LITE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.58.

Lumentum stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

