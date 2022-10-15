Strs Ohio Purchases 700 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Atkore were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Atkore by 684.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 54.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 706.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth $65,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ATKR opened at $83.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.48. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $123.53.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 90.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

