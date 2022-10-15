Strs Ohio Purchases New Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of LAD stock opened at $207.61 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $200.64 and a one year high of $366.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.88 and its 200 day moving average is $273.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 3.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.20.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Read More

