Strs Ohio Purchases New Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in WEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in WEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in WEX by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 496,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEX opened at $136.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $197.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.23 and its 200-day moving average is $159.59.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

WEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on WEX from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,628.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,730 shares of company stock worth $460,494. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

