Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 751.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Black Knight by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Black Knight during the second quarter worth $3,614,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 86.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 44.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight Stock Performance

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.89 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.17.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

