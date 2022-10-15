Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,406 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Avantor were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 224.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 17.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Avantor by 201.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Price Performance

AVTR stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lowered Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Avantor to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

Avantor Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.