Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Strs Ohio cut its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,259,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,802,357,000 after purchasing an additional 314,351 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,702,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ON Semiconductor Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $76.78. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76.
Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor
In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,474 shares of company stock worth $1,805,129. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.
About ON Semiconductor
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.