Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Strs Ohio cut its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,259,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,802,357,000 after purchasing an additional 314,351 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,702,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $76.78. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,474 shares of company stock worth $1,805,129. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.