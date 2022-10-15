Strs Ohio Sells 1,600 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 5.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in CBIZ by 92.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $361.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $43,215.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,917,549.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $43,215.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,917,549.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Spurio sold 32,023 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $1,475,619.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,588 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,135.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,131. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

