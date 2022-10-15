Strs Ohio Sells 1,692 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average of $86.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CL King reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

