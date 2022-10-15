Strs Ohio Sells 17,859 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,741 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 17,859 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in PDC Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,928,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,928,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,361.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

