Strs Ohio Sells 2,700 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 6.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PJT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

PJT Partners Price Performance

NYSE:PJT opened at $69.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.75. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.70.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 9.88%. As a group, analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 25.77%.

PJT Partners Profile



PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

