Strs Ohio Sells 6,563 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after buying an additional 639,019 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after buying an additional 317,622 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,625,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,153,000 after buying an additional 159,800 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,169,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,043,000 after buying an additional 36,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after buying an additional 18,275 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.97.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.23. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.