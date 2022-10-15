Strs Ohio Sells 8,300 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

Cavco Industries stock opened at $205.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.16. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.47 and a 12 month high of $327.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $2.68. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $588.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cavco Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cavco Industries to $335.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.