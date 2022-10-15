Strs Ohio Takes $957,000 Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $83.65 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $70.09 and a 12 month high of $91.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.42.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

