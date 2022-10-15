Strs Ohio Trims Position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dana were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,611,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,457,000 after purchasing an additional 315,803 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAN opened at $12.12 on Friday. Dana Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.27.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Dana’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

