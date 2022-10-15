Strs Ohio Trims Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIRE. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Encore Wire by 42.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 81,185 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Encore Wire by 32.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,946,000 after purchasing an additional 59,960 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Encore Wire by 84.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 59,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in Encore Wire by 547.2% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 51,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 43,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WIRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Encore Wire Stock Down 8.7 %

Encore Wire stock opened at $119.78 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $94.39 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.62 and a 200-day moving average of $120.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $6.56. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The company had revenue of $838.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

