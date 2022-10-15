Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 9,992 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $14,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 276.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 1,980.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in AerCap by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.96. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.46. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap



AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

