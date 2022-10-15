Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $18,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1,108.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Price Performance

NovoCure stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -112.51 and a beta of 0.82. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $124.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $30,441.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $1,086,228.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $30,441.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,670 shares of company stock worth $2,951,235. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

