Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 389,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,204 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $22,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Sealed Air by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Sealed Air by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,155.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Emile Z. Chammas purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,257,346.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,640 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $45.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

