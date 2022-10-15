Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 29,009 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 644,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $22,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $44.61 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RCL. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.