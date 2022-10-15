Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 8,946 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 223,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $15,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 86.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avalara by 6,583.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 2,475.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVLR. William Blair lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Avalara to $93.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

Avalara Price Performance

AVLR stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $188.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Avalara

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,845,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 583,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,852,831.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,600 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

