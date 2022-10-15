Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $18,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 104.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 23.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SEIC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

SEI Investments Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $47.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.11. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,017 over the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

