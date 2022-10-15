Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 16,605.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,283 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $21,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 94.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

AA stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.38. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.60.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

