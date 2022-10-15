Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 46,444 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 46,444 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $18,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $62.32 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.56.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

