Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 90,532 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,143,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,532 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $21,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $1,738,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587,736 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWL. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.34.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $26.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

