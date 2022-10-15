Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $9,681,000. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $1,999,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.11 and a 200-day moving average of $173.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $432.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

