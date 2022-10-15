Superior Gold Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, October 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.30 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Superior Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.05 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday.
Superior Gold Stock Down 10.4 %
Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$40.17 million during the quarter.
Superior Gold Company Profile
Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.