Superior Gold Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, October 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.30 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Superior Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.05 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday.

Superior Gold Stock Down 10.4 %

SGI opened at C$0.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$26.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07. Superior Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.21 and a twelve month high of C$1.20.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$40.17 million during the quarter.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

