Swarthmore Group Inc. Acquires 3,588 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,983.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.2% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $106.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.69 and a 200 day moving average of $125.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

