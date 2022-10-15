Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.64

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.64 and traded as low as $4.56. Tarena International shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 8,679 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International in a report on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $53.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of -0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64.

Tarena International ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.87 million during the quarter.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

