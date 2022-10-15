Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been given a €2.00 ($2.04) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.14) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.65) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.70 ($2.76) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.57) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland Trading Up 2.1 %

ETR O2D opened at €2.07 ($2.11) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €2.66. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.03 ($2.08) and a twelve month high of €3.03 ($3.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.