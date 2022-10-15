Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €28.00 ($28.57) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €25.00 ($25.51) to €21.50 ($21.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €28.00 ($28.57) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Telenet Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Telenet Group has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

