Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLSNY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 33 to SEK 35 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 32 to SEK 31 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 41 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

