Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.07

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.07 and traded as high as $27.90. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 165,909 shares.

Teucrium Corn Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Corn Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Teucrium Corn Fund by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 456,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after buying an additional 118,419 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Teucrium Corn Fund by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after buying an additional 171,343 shares during the period.

About Teucrium Corn Fund

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

