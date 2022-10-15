Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter worth $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.18. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Textainer Group had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $203.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is 17.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Further Reading

