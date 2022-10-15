Tharisa (LON:THS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $107.49

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.49 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 102.25 ($1.24). Tharisa shares last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.26), with a volume of 136,791 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Tharisa from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 123.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of £313.10 million and a PE ratio of 237.50.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

