The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 286,747 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.46.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.