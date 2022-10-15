The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $981.93

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 981.93 ($11.86) and traded as low as GBX 941.16 ($11.37). The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 952 ($11.50), with a volume of 46,707 shares.

The Biotech Growth Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of £381.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 981.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 895.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.

About The Biotech Growth Trust

(Get Rating)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.