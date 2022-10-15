The Character Group (LON:CCT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $524.30

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 524.30 ($6.34) and traded as low as GBX 380 ($4.59). The Character Group shares last traded at GBX 390 ($4.71), with a volume of 18,353 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 492.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 524.30. The company has a market cap of £75.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.00.

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Peppa Pig, Pokémon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer ‘n Sparkle, Treasure X, Instaglam, Mashems, Teletubbies, and Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom brands.

