The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €15.50 Price Target

Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) has been given a €15.50 ($15.82) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €14.50 ($14.80) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($14.29) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, set a €12.00 ($12.24) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Südzucker Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Südzucker stock opened at €11.93 ($12.17) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19. Südzucker has a 12-month low of €9.75 ($9.95) and a 12-month high of €15.72 ($16.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 18.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €13.23 and its 200-day moving average is €13.18.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

