The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price to $84.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to $84.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.16% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 5.1 %
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.86. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $777,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
