The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price to $84.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to $84.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.86. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $777,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.