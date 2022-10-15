The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Cowen

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Cowen to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HAIN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $48.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.