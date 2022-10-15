The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $895.92

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 895.92 ($10.83) and traded as high as GBX 917 ($11.08). The Scottish Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 895 ($10.81), with a volume of 35,892 shares trading hands.

The Scottish Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 895.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 863.31. The company has a market capitalization of £592.25 million and a P/E ratio of 1,570.18. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72.

Get The Scottish Investment Trust alerts:

The Scottish Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from The Scottish Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $6.10. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The Scottish Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

The Scottish Investment Trust Company Profile

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Scottish Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scottish Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.