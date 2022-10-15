The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 86.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,683,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,661,000 after buying an additional 1,245,024 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 9.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 35.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 29,753 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wendy’s to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Wendy’s stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

