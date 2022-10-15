The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,396,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $23,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Western Union by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Western Union by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 134,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 36,770 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 380.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 279,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 221,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.16.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

