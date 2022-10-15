Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.54

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $82.54 and traded as low as $70.14. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $70.14, with a volume of 842 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMTNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.89.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average of $82.54.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

