Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $164.73

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.73 ($1.99) and traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.81). Town Centre Securities shares last traded at GBX 157.50 ($1.90), with a volume of 40,192 shares trading hands.

Town Centre Securities Trading Up 3.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 164.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 155.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.69. The stock has a market cap of £76.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.00.

About Town Centre Securities

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

