TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,165,000 after purchasing an additional 827,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,227,000 after purchasing an additional 316,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,984,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,352,000 after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,375,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,467,000 after purchasing an additional 27,012 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,245,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,294,000 after purchasing an additional 255,426 shares during the period.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TowneBank Price Performance
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. TowneBank had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $166.98 million for the quarter.
TowneBank Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.
About TowneBank
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
