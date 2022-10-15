TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,165,000 after purchasing an additional 827,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,227,000 after purchasing an additional 316,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,984,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,352,000 after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,375,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,467,000 after purchasing an additional 27,012 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,245,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,294,000 after purchasing an additional 255,426 shares during the period.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TowneBank Price Performance

TowneBank stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.94.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. TowneBank had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $166.98 million for the quarter.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

About TowneBank

(Get Rating)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.